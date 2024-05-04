Ganesh Naik supporters boycott Naresh Mhaske’s roadshow, nomination filing

NAVI MUMBAI: Former minister Ganesh Naik’s supporters, who resigned en masse on Thursday after his son and BJP leader Sanjeev Naik was denied a poll ticket, refused to participate in a roadshow on Friday in support of the Mahayuti candidate and Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske. Naik’s supporters boycotted the roadshow and the filing of nomination papers by Mhaske despite requests from their leader and even though he and his sons were present at the venue. Naik’s supporters including former corporators tendered their resignations after Naresh Mhaske was declared the Mahayuti candidate from Thane. They refused to campaign for Mhaske and demanded Sanjeev Naik contest the polls as an independent. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

“Ganesh Naik wanted us to accompany him for the nomination, but we all respectfully refused. We prefer sitting at home than working for an unsuitable candidate when we have a capable person (Sanjeev Naik) who understands development,” said former civic standing committee chairperson Netra Shirke, who was among the 539 BJP office bearers from Navi Mumbai who resigned on Thursday.

Shikre and others including former corporators tendered their resignations after Mhaske was declared the Mahayuti candidate from Thane. They refused to campaign for Mhaske and demanded Sanjeev Naik contest the polls as an independent.

Later on Thursday, the disgruntled supporters met BJP leaders in Mumbai. They also spoke to BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule. After returning to Navi Mumbai, they were summoned by the Naiks for a meeting at their residence, Crystal House. Later in the night, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reportedly called Ganesh Naik to assuage his feelings.

Former corporator Ravindra Ithape said they requested Ganesh Naik to stay away from the filing of nomination papers. “He said he understood our feelings and won’t force us to attend the event. We told him that until we are heard by Bawankule or Fadnavis, we shall not participate in campaigning,” said Ithape. Fadnavis was likely to meet the disgruntled supporters by Monday, after which they would take a call on their future course of action, he added.

“We had to send a strong message as Ganesh Naik has long been denied justice. He doesn’t speak out and keeps accommodating for the sake of party discipline, but there are limits to everything. Besides, the Shiv Sena is constantly trying to undermine him,” said Shirke. She alleged that Naik was not taken into confidence before the announcement of Mhaske’s candidature from Thane.

“It is not just about the Naiks. The future of all of us who joined the party with our leader is at stake. If we do not send a strong message now, we will find it hard to even get tickets during the civic elections. The Shinde group will usurp our seats,” said BJP Navi Mumbai general secretary Suraj Patil, who too had resigned on Thursday.

On Friday, Ganesh Naik, his sons former MP Sanjeev and BJP Navi Mumbai chief Sandeep, and his nephew former Navi Mumbai mayor Sagar, were present during the filing of nomination papers. “We have decided to work for PM Modi. It is true that party workers were upset at Sanjeev being denied the ticket. We are explaining to them that our objective is to elect PM Modi for a third term. It does not matter how long Sanjeev had been preparing. We will have to keep all issues aside. Our responsibility is to achieve the Mahayuti target,” said Naik. The anger among supporters had reduced considerably and whatever remained would be resolved soon, he added.

Shiv Sena leader Vijay Nahata too expressed confidence about the differences being resolved soon. “Sandeep Naik has issued a statement that we have to ensure Mhaske is elected and circulated it as well. Just as our party runs on orders, BJP too is a disciplined party. Those who do not follow it, I am sure will face action,” said Nahata.