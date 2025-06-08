Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
Gang of eight arrested for impersonating cyber police kidnapping, robbing man of 30L

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Jun 08, 2025 07:10 AM IST

The gang pushed the victim into a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and took him to Palm Beach Road where he was assaulted, threatened, robbed, and finally dumped before they fled, said the police

Navi Mumbai: The Sanpada police have arrested a gang of eight members for impersonating the Kerala cyber police, and looting 31.73 lakh in cash from a 25-year-old at an ATM kiosk in Juinagar on May 31.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 7:45am when the victim, Mohammad Ramees Abdul Hameed Eidwalath, had gone to deposit the money at an ATM kiosk. The gang pushed Ramees into a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and took him to Palm Beach Road where he was assaulted, threatened, robbed, and finally dumped before they fled, said the police.

The police searched the abandoned Ertiga found on the Sanpada highway. They tracked down the owner of the car who told them that the gang had borrowed his vehicle, claiming to be from the Kerala cyber police.

The investigation revealed that the accused had fled to Bengaluru, after which the police sent a team to check 500-600 odd lodges in the city. The accused were caught within 36 hours of the crime, in the Upparpet area, on June 2.

The accused, all from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, were identified as Thansir Hamsa, 26, Nijas Moin, 27, Johnson Sunny, 45, Anwar Maheen Basha, 25, Faseel Kasim, 30, Mohammad Sabeeth Ashraf, 25, Faseel Kasim, 28, Faseel Abdul Rehman, 31.

The police seized cash, mobile phones, the Maruti Ertiga, and bank account deposits worth 30.48 lakh, and booked the accused under sections 310 (2) (dacoity), 138 (abduction), 204 (personating a public servant) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Follow Us On