Gangster Ravi Pujari likely to be produced in Mumbai court today
Almost a year after his extradition to India, gangster Ravi Pujari is being brought to Mumbai from Karnataka. Pujari is likely to be produced before a designated court for the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on Tuesday.
Pujari was extradited to India in February last year but was taken to Karnataka, where the most cases were lodged against him. Last week, a Karnataka court granted permission to Mumbai Police to take Pujari into custody in connection with a case of firing outside Gajalee Hotel on October 22, 2016 in Vile Parle.
As per the prosecution, a few of Pujari’s men fired at the complainant to intimidate the owner of the hotel. The prosecution alleged that the men gave the hotel owner a chit with Pujari’s number and asked him to call Pujari or they would kill him.
Also Read | In Mumbai: 2 more Ravi Pujari men arrested for Gajalee firing
Pujari is wanted in connection with 51 cases in Mumbai, including murder, extortion and shoot-outs over the past 24 years. Of the 51 cases, Mumbai Police has invoked the provisions of MCOCA in 20 cases.
This was Mumbai Police’s second attempt to get custody of Pujari. They tried to take him into custody last year but due to technical glitches in his extradition process, Mumbai had to wait for few more months to get him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha: Cause not clear
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four in Mumbai arrested with drugs worth ₹60 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai cyber police bust major online racket that duped 250K people nationwide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai’s St George Hospital concludes trial for Sputnik V vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Time to reactivate all quarantine centres: Mumbai civic body chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹15 crore worth mobile phones, watches, gold seized by Mumbai Customs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police arrest 6 school drop-outs for duping 450 job aspirants across India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai for first time in 11 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachiin Joshi remanded in judicial custody in ₹87-crore money laundering case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minor electrocuted at Airoli near Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indrani Mukerjea has no severe ailments: Prison authorities to Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops watching those spreading lockdown rumours: Maha home minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 57k vaccinated on Monday: All you need to know about Covid in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 revenue dept staffers at Mantralaya contract Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP Mohan Delkar found dead in Mumbai hotel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox