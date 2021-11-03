Gangster Suresh Pujari booked in Rs50 lakh extortion case

Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered a fresh extortion case against gangster Suresh Pujari for allegedly trying to extort Rs50 lakh from a Santacruz based restaurateur. This fresh case against Pujari, who was arrested in the Philippines in October 2021, has been transferred to the crime branch.

The complainant, a 51-year-old resident of Oshiwara in north-west Mumbai, owns a restaurant and bar in Santacruz (West). The complainant told the police one of his aides received extortion threats from Pujari in March this year. The gangster allegedly threatened to kill the restaurateur if he failed to pay Rs50 lakh.

Fearing for his life, the complainant did not tell anyone, according to a police officer, who requested anonymity. “It was only when Pujari was arrested in the Philippines on October 15 by local intelligence services, that the complainant mustered the courage to report the matter,” the officer said. A complaint was lodged on Tuesday at Santacruz police station under Sections 387 (extortion by putting or attempting to put any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt) and 504 (Intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code. The case has been transferred to the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Crime Branch for investigation.

Pujari already has seven extortion cases registered against him in Mumbai, in addition to multiple extortion and firing cases in Thane and Navi Mumbai, a senior officer said. “He was on the run for 14 years.” In 2015, Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against him.

Early in his crime career, Pujari was associated with underworld don Chhota Rajan and later with the Ravi Pujari gang, but branched off on his own in 2011. Both Suresh Pujari and Ravi Pujari stayed in touch and helped each other, a crime branch officer said.

The officer added, “Pujari frequently used aliases such as Suresh Puri and Satish Pai. He returned to Mumbai in 2013, but left the country in three days on a fake passport.”