MUMBAI: Subsequent to the BMC Standing Committee’s clearance for the long-pending Gargai Dam project on Wednesday, a comprehensive rehabilitation and compensation framework is being rolled out for families likely to lose land. Gargai Dam-affected families could get 5 times more land

Under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act, 2013, compensation is set at four times the market value of land. A 2017 Maharashtra government resolution (GR) proposes an additional multiplier, effectively taking the payout to five times the market value. As per current estimates, the market value stands at ₹5.91 lakh per hectare.

A 2022 survey identified 619 families eligible for rehabilitation and compensation, though BMC officials said the number could rise. Till such time as forest and wildlife clearances are secured for the dam, the compensation framework would be finalised by a valuation committee chaired by the Palghar district collector, which will determine land rates before the final package is disclosed.

Officials clarified that the process was not being carried out as compulsory acquisition but through a direct negotiation model, with the civic body engaging affected persons, similar to the approach adopted for the Samruddhi Mahamarg.

For resettlement, around 25 hectares of land have been identified at Gargaon village in Wada taluka. Housing for project-affected families (PAF) will be developed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) at a unit cost of ₹2 lakh per PAF. The total land requirement for 619 families is estimated at 312 hectares, rounded off to 325 hectares, which will be provided by the forest department.

The compensation package includes ₹25,000 for each family owning cattle or engaged in “petty activities”. One member from each family will be offered a job in the civic body. An annuity monthly provision of not less than ₹2,000 per family for 20 years, indexed to the Consumer Price Index for agricultural labourers at an assumed rate of 5.4 per cent, translates to ₹36,000 annually as subsistence allowance from the date of displacement. Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families in scheduled areas will receive an extra ₹50,000 per annum.

Each displaced family will also receive ₹50,000 for shifting, ₹50,000 towards building materials, and transportation costs. An additional ₹20,000 per project-affected family will be provided towards stamp duty and registration. Provisions have also been made for toilet blocks, solar lighting, drinking water and drip irrigation facilities.

A senior BMC official said that residents had expressed a desire to construct their houses themselves. Accordingly, funds will be released once the houses are built, following a model similar to the Samruddhi Mahamarg one.

The Standing Committee had also approved the induction of a temporary year-long land acquisition cell, which was started on April 1.