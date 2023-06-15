MUMBAI: Investigation conducted into the Girgaum Chowpatty accident has revealed that the minors were cruising at around 100 km per hour when they hit the bike and killed the biker and his friend, who was riding pillion, on Wednesday morning, said DB Marg police. Girgaum Chowpatty accident: Car was speeding at around 100 kmph, say police

Police officers claimed they estimate car to be travelling at around 100 kms per hour at the time of the accident, but only road transport experts will be able to ascertain the exact speed.

“We are also studying the footages of CCTV cameras from Parel to the accident spot to find out at what speed the car was being driven all along the way,” said a police officer.

He said the father of the 17-year-old, who was driving the Honda Accord, had purchased the sedan just last month. “They had purchased the car on May 14 for ₹1.65 lakh and the minor used to start its engine. But on Wednesday, he told his parents that he was going for cycling and took the car out for a joyride along with his friend and while speeding towards Nariman Point, hit the bike,” added the officer.

“The biker — Akbar Dawood Khan, 47, had told his wife Shagufta that he was reaching home in five minutes. However, as he didn’t not reach home, she called him and her call was answered by an unknown person, who told her to rush to JJ Hospital as her husband had met with an accident and shifted to the state-run hospital,” said Tasreen Begam, Akbar’s niece.

Tasreen said Akbar stayed in Nagpada and worked in a garment store and dealt in scrap material. “He has two sons Adil, 17, and Hassan, 14. He never celebrated his birthday, but on Tuesday he decided to celebrate his birthday. He never drove without a helmet and never sped. His wife has undergone a major surgery last month,” she added.

The police said they have informed Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) about the accident and have given 41A notices (for appearance before police officer) to the minors – the driver of the car and his friend, and to the father for allowing his minor son to drive the car.

“We have applied section 304A of the Indian Penal Code for causing death by negligence against the minor and since it prescribes maximum punishment of two years, we have given notice of appearance to them. We already have CCTV footage of the incident,” said a police officer.

The accident took place around 5.20am on Wednesday when the car driven by the seventeen-year-old crashed into the bike, killing the biker Akbar Dawood Khan, 47, on the spot, and injuring the pillion rider Kiran Anwar Khan, 35, who succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday itself.