MUMBAI: An unknown person in his thirties was killed during a fight with a resident from Girgaum. According to the police, both the accused and deceased were intoxicated with cannabis consumption when the incident occurred. Girgaum streetfight turns fatal; 1 dead, 1 held

The police control room received a call on Saturday about an unconscious man lying on a footpath in VP Road area. A patrolling vehicle reached the spot, and rushed the victim to JJ hospital where he died during treatment. The deceased, who is yet to be identified, suffered severe injuries to his head and heavy blood loss, said senior inspector Jagdish Kulkarni of the VP Road police station.

The VP Road police had registered a murder case against an unknown person. During enquiry, the VP Road police learnt of two people quarrelling in front of a shop at 3pm on Saturday. An 18-year-old shopkeeper, who was a witness, described the 28-year-old accused, Sameer Shaukat Momin. Momin lives in Mandwa Gali in Girgaum. The CCTV footage in the area showed Momin push the deceased during the fight, causing his head to collide against a wooden cart and then on the floor, severely hurting his head during the fall. After the incident, he immediately fled the spot.

The police found Momin in Girgaum area and arrested him. During interrogation he confessed to the murder.

“Momin is arrested. As per the preliminary investigation it appears that both were under influence of drugs. Momin is arrested, an inquiry is going on,” said Kulkarni.