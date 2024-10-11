MUMBAI: A goat dealer was killed after he intervened in a dispute between his employee and a man in Nagpada. Goat dealer steps in when his employee is attacked, gets stabbed, dies.

The police said the employee was being beaten by a man who suspected him of stealing his mobile phone. When the employer went to intervene, the accused, a tailor, allegedly stabbed him with scissors, which led to his death. The deceased, Ashraf Ahmed Akhalq Ahmed Ansari, 31, was a resident of Kamathipura.

According to the police, the accused, Ashjad Arshad Siddiqui, 29, resident of Kamathipura, lost his mobile phone on Tuesday. Suspecting Ansari’s employee to have stolen his mobile phone, Siddiqui beat him up. The employee went to Ansari’s house and narrated his ordeal. At this, Ansari went to question the tailor at his shop. During a heated verbal altercation between the two, Siddiqui took his scissors and stabbed Ansari in the stomach. After managing to get away from his attacker, Ansari rushed to the Nagpada police station.

A police officer from the Nagpada police station said, “After seeing him bleed profusely, we hurried him to JJ Hospital where he was kept on a ventilator. He succumbed to his injuries early on Thursday.”

Ansari’s brother, Mustaq Ansari, 37, has filed a complaint with the Nagpada police station. “We had initially applied sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 109 (attempting to commit murder) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. We will now be adding section 103 (murder) of the BNS in the case,” said the police officer.