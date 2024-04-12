Gokhale bridge, Barfiwala flyover to be merged without floating tender

Mumbai: HT Image

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to request the existing contractor to engage one of the five contractors recommended by Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) for merging the Gokhale bridge with the CD Barfiwala flyover in Andheri. This will help the civic body bypass the need for obtaining permission from the Election Commission and floating a tender inviting bids for merging the bridges, as necessitated by the model code of conduct which is in force till the completion of the Lok Sabha polls on June 4.

Earlier, the BMC had commissioned VJTI and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay to conduct studies on merging the Gokhale bridge with the Barfiwala flyover as the two structures had a height difference of 2.8 metres. In its interim report dated March 19, the Matunga-based VJTI recommended merging the structures by raising four spans. It also recommended five agencies for carrying out the specialised task – SCON Infra Prestress LLP, SMC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Sanrachana Structural Strengthening Pvt Ltd, Freyssinet Prestressed Concrete Company Ltd and Maurer Sanfield India Ltd.

“In ideal conditions, a tender should be floated to choose the agency that will undertake the job. But that cannot be done for at least another two months due to model code of conduct,” said an official from BMC’s bridges department. To tide over the problem, civic chief Bhushan Gagrani has decided to engage one of the recommended contractors through the contractor engaged in constructing the Gokhale bridge, which was partially opened on February 26, said the official. Gagrani has also asked for the north-side arm of Barfiwala flyover which connects with Dahisar to be merged with Gokhale bridge for the interim, the official added.

Freyssinet Prestressed Concrete and SMS Infra, the existing contractors will take quotations for merging the bridges from all the five recommended agencies and the decision on which contractor would be awarded the work and at what rate will be finalised this week, said sources. The timeline for execution of the work would be three months.

Meanwhile, girders for the northern side of Gokhale bridge are being transported to Mumbai from a workshop in Ambala, said civic officials. The assembly process will commence shortly after the selection of an agency, they added.