MUMBAI: The Dindoshi police on Wednesday arrested the owner of the dumper that crashed into a two-wheeler, killing a 13-year-old girl on her way to school in Goregaon East on Tuesday morning, for allowing the 22-year-old helper to drive the heavy vehicle despite him not possessing a valid license. Goregaon accident: Dumper owner arrested for allowing helper, 22, with no license drive

The arrested owner, Vishnu Digambar Giram, has been booked by the police on a charge of causing death due to negligence. “We traced the vehicle based on the registration number, and arrested Jadhav, for death due to negligence,” said a police officer from Dindoshi police station.

On checking the documents of the 22-year-old dumper driver, Rahul Gupta, police found that he was the helper of the dumper and did not have a valid license. On questioning, Gupta said that since the driver was absent, Giram had asked him to drive the vehicle.

“Based on the statement of Gupta, we have arrested Giram for allowing a person to drive knowing that he did not possess a license and are investigating further,” added the officer.

The incident occurred at around 6.30am, when the deceased, Vinmayi More, a class seven student, was on her way to school. More’s father Ramesh, who was riding the two-wheeler took a left turn from the Western Express Highway towards Dindoshi when the two-wheeler was hit by a dumper from behind. The dumper driver also took a left turn, lost his balance, and crashed into the bike.

Due to the impact, More fell on the road and suffered grievous injuries. Passersby informed the police, and they were rushed to the trauma care hospital in Jogeshwari, where the minor was declared dead.

“Ramesh is still admitted in the hospital and is in a state of shock,” said a police officer from Dindoshi police station.