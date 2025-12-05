MUMBAI: Vivek Vidyalaya and Junior College in Goregaon west revoked its ban on the burqa on Thursday, after a group of female students launched a hunger strike demanding that the management withdraw its decision. Goregaon college revokes burqa ban after students’ protest

Controversy broke out early this week, after the college management banned burqas and niqabs on campus and inside classrooms. According to a circular issued by the college, girls were instructed to remove their burqas and niqabs at the gate and enter only in hijab. The rule, introduced last week, upset many students, who were taken aback at the sudden move.

AIMIM Women’s Wing vice-president advocate, Jahanara Sheikh, met the protesting students and urged the college to reverse what she called an unfair rule. She said the students were only asking for their right to wear the burqa, which had been allowed on campus for years.

Some students filed a complaint with the college. Since the management did not relent, they staged a sit-in and later began a hunger strike outside the college premises. As the protest grew, local police asked the students and activists to give the college management a couple of days to reconsider their decision. When the college didn’t budge, the students and their supporters continued their agitation on Thursday.

However, in the evening the college relented and agreed to allow students to wear the burqa, but without the niqab that covers the face, on the college premises.

The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) also raised its voice against these rules. A statement issued by SIO reads, “This policy violates Articles 14, 15, and 25 of the Indian Constitution, forcing girls to change in washrooms or face admission cancellation, inflicting humiliation and denying equal access to education. It reeks of targeted Islamophobia, eroding inclusivity in our classrooms.”

College principal, Sheeja Menon, did not respond to calls or messages seeking her comment. But at around 5pm, college trustee SR Verma, the principal and the vice-principal went to the local police station with a letter. It stated that wearing the burqa would be allowed on campus and in class; only the niqab was prohibited.

“The letter was read out by protestor Jahanara Sheikh and AIMIM Mumbai president Farooq Shabdi. “They were satisfied and the dispute had been resolved peacefully,” said a police officer.

The letter also expressed concern about social media posts circulating against the college, calling them baseless and saying the institution had been misinterpreted. It stressed that the management was not opposed to any religion and that the intention had been misunderstood.

Police registered a case under Section 223 of the IPC, along with Sections 135, 37(3) of MPOCA against the women who were protesting outside the college campus.