Mumbai: Residents and activists in Mankhurd and Govandi on Monday staged a rally and a one-day hunger strike opposing the privatisation of civic hospitals and demanding immediate staffing and improved services at the Shatabdi Hospital and the Deonar Maternity Hospital. Govandi residents launch one-day hunger strike, rally against civic hospital privatisation

The ‘Aspatal Bachao, Nijikaran Hatao’(Save hospitals, stop privatisation) Kriti Samiti, a coalition of over 25 organisations, led the rally beginning at the Cheetah Camp Maternity Home, and culminating at the Maharashtra Nagar Maternity Home. Over 100 residents of Govandi joined the march, with more than 20 observing a hunger strike till 3pm, and 250 others showing solidarity by joining the gathering.

The Samiti opposed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s plan to partially privatise the 580-bed Shatabdi Hospital and 410-bed Lallubhai Compound Hospital, both located in the under-resourced M-East Ward. Last month the BMC had floated tenders to run these facilities in Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. The Samiti also demanded that the unopened Maharashtra Nagar Maternity Home, built three years ago with public funds, be made operational immediately.

Protesters said that the M-East Ward accounted for 16% of the city’s maternal death in 2021 despite housing only 6.7% of the population. As per data from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), the M-East ward is one of the poorest areas in the city with the lowest human development index among all wards. The data shows that more than half the children in the ward are malnourished, Tuberculosis (TB) cases have tripled since 2014, and life expectancy stands at just 39 years, far below the city’s average of 56.8, said the association.

A member of the Samiti, and Mumbai coordinator of Revolutionary workers party of India, Baban Thoke, said that the ward faced a serious shortage of doctors, nurses, and facilities, and often critical patients died on route while being referred to distant hospitals. “More than half of the women coming to small hospitals like Shahji Nagar and Deonar Maternity are sent directly to Sion or Rajawadi, many in critical conditions. Many patients die in the rush of referrals due to lack of timely treatment.” he added.

After the demonstration, the medical officer of health of the ward addressed the gathering and assured them a meeting with senior civic health officials within 10 days. The Samiti’s key demands include halting hospital privatisation, filling all vacant posts within 30 days, and restoring Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) and ICUs.

Thoke added that one of the aims of the rally was to highlight the condition of the government Maternity Homes in M-East Ward and demand their immediate improvement. “The ICUs, NICUs are non-operational in many hospitals and maternity homes due to non-appointment of experienced staff. At this juncture the operation of a Maharashtra Nagar Maternity Home is critical to the health of mothers and children in M-East Ward,” said Thoke.

The samiti also demanded the cancellation of all plans to implement the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model in any government hospital, including Shatabdi and Lallubhai Compound Hospitals.

The BMC did not respond to queries from HT.