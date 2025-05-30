Government gives status quo on teachers appointment policy

Mumbai: In a significant reprieve for thousands of students and teachers across Maharashtra, the state government has temporarily halted the implementation of the controversial Sanch Manyata policy. The move comes after the Bombay High Court ordered a status quo on the government resolution (GR) dated March 15, 2024, which had sought to revise norms for teacher appointments in government schools. Pune, India - September 05, 2022: A classroom in session on Teacher's Day at Golwalkar Guruji School, Tilak Road, in Pune, India, on Monday, September 05, 2022. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO) (Rahul Raut/HT Photo)

The Sanch Manyata policy had triggered widespread opposition from educators, parents, and activists. A key clause restricted teacher appointments in schools with fewer than 20 students—regardless of the number of classes or grades being taught—effectively allowing just one teacher to manage multiple classes in such institutions. The rule impacted nearly 18,000 government schools across the state, many of them in rural and tribal regions.

Critics argued the policy was not only impractical but also a direct violation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, which mandates equitable and quality education for all children. A group of 13 parents from Wardha district filed a public interest litigation, drawing statewide attention to the issue. The Sanch Manyata policy had replaced earlier guidelines that ensured subject-specific teachers were available for different classes.

During a hearing on May 5, the High Court directed the government to maintain the status quo until further orders. In compliance, the Director of Secondary Education, Mahesh Palkar, issued a circular on Wednesday instructing all education officers to suspend implementation of the new policy.

“All education officers are hereby directed to maintain status quo regarding the Sanch Manyata GR until further notice,” the circular stated. Sharad Gosavi, Director of Primary Education, later confirmed that these instructions were communicated to district officials during a review meeting held on May 21.

The decision has been welcomed by teacher unions, though they maintain that the fight is far from over. “This is a small victory. We will not rest until this GR is completely withdrawn,” said Vijay Kombe, president of the Maharashtra State Primary Teachers Committee.

Since its introduction in February for the 2024–25 academic year, the policy has sparked a series of protests and demonstrations in districts such as Wardha, Ratnagiri, and Satara. Educationists and local leaders have repeatedly warned that the policy disproportionately affects students in rural areas, compromising both teaching quality and learning outcomes.