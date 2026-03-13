Govt assures restoration of mangrove cover in Borivali

MUMBAI: While admitting to large-scale encroachment by slums, godowns and land reclamation in mangrove-protected areas in Gorai, Manori, Eksar and Malvani in Borivali, the state government on Thursday announced strict action against offenders and steps to restore the land so it can be brought back under mangrove cover. During an inspection held in December last year, large parts of the mangrove-protected areas, including those in Gorai, were found to be encroached for setting up slums and godowns.

The government informed the legislative assembly that Manori Buddhapada was found to have 126 small and large structures in the mangrove area during an inspection in December. Of these, 33 encroachments were located directly on 0.27 hectares of mangrove land, while encroachments on 0.91 hectares were within the 50-metre buffer zone.

In Manori Houdpada, 33 temporary and permanent structures were identified. Mangroves exists on 0.48 hectares, while encroachments covering 3.73 hectares fall within the 50-metre buffer zone, according to the state forest department’s information furnished before the house.

At Ganpat Patil Nagar in Eksar, officials found 34 shanties. In some privately owned mangrove areas, including Borkar Compound and Kachchi Ground Eco Homes in Eksar, authorities found 35-40 houses, commercial units, warehouses and large-scale debris-filling across nearly 2 hectares.

The issue of mangrove destruction in various parts of Borivali was raised in the assembly on Thursday through a calling-attention motion by local BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay. He alleged that there was a nexus between officials and the land mafia, and claimed that large-scale illegal activities, including cattle slaughter, were taking place on the encroached land. He sought immediate action against the encroachments.

Replying to these concerns, forest minister Ganesh Naik announced strict action and restoration of mangrove areas. “We are committed to protecting mangroves, which are essential for safeguarding the coast from natural calamities. Mangrove areas fall under three categories, those under the mangrove department, privately owned mangrove land, and mangrove areas within the 50-metre buffer zone. We will not tolerate encroachment in any such area. Joint action will be taken by the forest, revenue and police officers for the removal of these illegal structures,” he said.

He added that satellite imagery and Google Maps data from 2005, 2010 and the present would be used to identify illegal structures in these areas. “Such structures will be removed and the mangrove areas will be protected,” he said.