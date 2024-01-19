Govt directs district authorities to issue Kunbi caste certificates in 54 lakh cases

MUMBAI: Ahead of the fresh leg of protest by Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, the state government has directed all the district collectors to issue Kunbi certificates based on 54 lakh records they have found related to Kunbi sub-caste. The state has also admitted to issuing an ordinance to issue certificates to distant relatives of the people who have records to show the lineage of the Kunbi sub-caste. HT Image

The state delegation led by independent MLA Bachchu Kadu met Jarange-Patil in Jalna and assured him about the certificates and the ordinance on Thursday.

Jarange-Patil, however, has said that they are firm on the protest as the government has failed to act on time. “They can issue the Kunbi certificates to their holders and their relatives in two days. If it happens, we will go to Mumbai to thank the government, but otherwise, our Mumbai protest would be against the government to show our strength,” he said.

The Maratha activist has announced to start his protest rally from Jalna on January 20 and reach Mumbai on January 26 to push for the demands related to the reservation to Marathas. Kadu-led delegation has been meeting Jarange-Patil for the last four days to convince him to put the protest on hold as the state was taking appropriate steps in the interest of Marathas.