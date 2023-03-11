Govt plans development of Aarey Milk Colony, monetise land parcels

Mumbai: The state government on Friday announced to form a high-level committee for development of Aarey Milk Colony. HT Image

State revenue and dairy development minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil told the assembly that the government is in the process of appointing a consultant who will suggest different plans for inclusive development of the colony and the high-level committee will finalise a plan.

Patil also said that the government wants to monetise the land parcels at Aarey Colony and Worli by way of commercial development.

The announcement was made in the assembly after legislators said that the Aarey Colony has been overlooked by successive governments. Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Ravindra Waikar raised the issue of bad internal roads, and said that handing over of the government hospital to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been pending for years. Apart from this, the tourist spots also require urgent revamp.

Vikhe Patil said that the Aarey Colony is facing several issues largely because of the restrictions imposed as it comes under eco-sensitive zone. “It requires a comprehensive development. A high-level committee will be set up which will finalise a plan for its development. We are inviting consultants to advise us and suggest a set of plans for the same. The high-level committee will take the final decision on the development plan in the next three months.”

He said that the committee will be headed by him and the ministers from tourism and forest departments would be its members apart from BJP MLA Sunil Rane.

Vikhe Patil also said, “We want to monetise the lands of the dairy development department situated at Aarey and Worli. The previous government had proposed an aquarium on the Worli plot which we believe is not required. Instead, an international convention centre would be a better option as there is not a single convention centre in the city limits.”

The minister also announced a stay on the work going at the picnic spot at Aarey Colony after Waikar alleged that the contractor had done some illegal construction at the spot.

State tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that there are many illegal structures in the colony for which a three-member ministerial committee will be formed. “The committee will decide measures for removing unauthorised works and the process for taking back the lease plots where leaseholders, who are not returning them even after the lease period has expired,” he said.

