Govt sets up new committee, launches mobile app to tackle air pollution

MUMBAI: The state environment department on Monday set up a state-level committee to suggest steps to mitigate the rampant air pollution in the city. Based on various reports and a PIL, the Bombay high court had ordered the government to enact a law like the central Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act to tackle the bad AQI and pollution in Mumbai. Thane, India - December, 25, 2021: The Cold Snap has intensified and fog was seen in thane on Saturday ,in Thane, Mumbai, India, on, Saturday, Dec, 25 , 2021. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

The committee will be headed by municipal commissioner I S Chahal and will have to suggest short-term, medium-term and long-term measures for tackling pollution. It has a plethora of government bigwigs on it like the chiefs of MMRDA, MHADA, MIDC, CIDCO, SRA, the transport commissioner and chiefs of all corporations and civic bodies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the police chiefs of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander and the police chiefs of Thane and Palghar districts. The director of the National Health Mission, and members of the Institute of Chemical Technology and the Indian Institute of Technology are also on the committee.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The order to constitute the committee, which was issued by Pravin Darade, principal secretary of the state environment department, says that Chahal will have to implement methods to contain pollution, and involve industries, NGOs and others in tackling pollution. The committee will also have to implement a graded response action plan and keep track of new avenues of pollution. It will have to coordinate with all the urban bodies in MMR and has the powers to put restraints on polluting industries in MMR.

Following the Bombay high court order to launch a website and mobile app for complaints on air pollution, the BMC launched the android application called Mumbai Air on Monday. An app for iOS phones will be launched later. To lodge complaints, citizens have to enter the details of the complaint, complaint type (foul smell, dust pollution, fire or smoke and so on), location and photographs among other details.

The complainant will be able to track the complaint and see the action taken. Deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of wards and health officers can prioritise complaints to get them attended to urgently.

The BMC chief had recently issued strict rules for pollution, a majority of which comes from construction sites. However, sources in the BMC said that the implementation was very poor.