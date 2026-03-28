MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has appointed a task force to suggest ways to regulate social media for minors. The panel will study the nature and extent of social media usage among minors; its impact on their mental and physical health, and their behaviour; effect on their education, intellectual development, and social skills; and the impact of digital advertising on minors. Govt sets up task force to study impact of social media on minors

The task force includes the principal secretary (school education department), principal of Bombay Scottish School, NGOs, associate dean of commerce and management, University of Mumbai, members of the Indian Psychiatric Society, and officials from social media platforms. The panel has been told to submit its report in three months.

The government resolution dated March 25, which notified the task force, said the recent Economic Survey published by the finance ministry has expressed serious concern regarding the impact of increasing social media use among minors on their mental and physical health. Maharashtra has about 40 million children aged below 18, and this issue is important for their overall development, the survey stated.

According to a report by the Indian Psychiatric Society, mental health disorders among minors has risen significantly. Against this background, the state government has decided to undertake a comprehensive study of this issue and draft policy measures.

The impact of social media on children figured prominently during the budget session of the state legislature. The discussions gained further impetus as Karnataka recently became the first Indian state to regulate social media for minors.

The task force set up in Maharashtra will conduct field visits at the regional level and submit a report with recommendations to the government. Based on these recommendations, the government will take decisions to ensure the protection of children, as well as to promote education, digital empowerment and the positive use of technology without disruption, according to the government resolution.