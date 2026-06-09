Govt takes back 33 acres allotted for slum rehab in Aarey Colony

MUMBAI: The state dairy development department will take back 33 acres of land in Aarey Colony, which were given on lease to Bamco Tech Private Limited on a joint venture basis for the rehabilitation of slum dwellers in Aarey Milk Colony. The latter is one of the three dairies owned by the state government and also one of the few green patches left in the city. The allotment of the 33 acres was challenged in a PIL before the Bombay high court since the land falls within a No Development Zone (NDZ) and rehabilitation work cannot be undertaken there (HT PHOTO)

The government resolution (GR) cancelling the allotment stated that the land was given for the rehabilitation of slum dwellers in Aarey Milk Colony at Survey No 589-A at Village Pahadi, Goregaon, but was being reclaimed since it cannot be used for construction. CM Devendra Fadnavis has approved the cancellation.

The allotment of the 33 acres was challenged in a PIL before the Bombay high court since the land falls within a No Development Zone (NDZ) and rehabilitation work cannot be undertaken there. In a judgement on July 11, 2025, the HC made it clear that the construction could not be allowed, and the area had to be maintained as a green zone.

Aarey Milk Colony was declared an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) by the ministry of environment, forests and climate change through a notification dated December 5, 2016. Further, as per the BMC’s Development Plan 2014-2034, the said area has been designated as a green zone (G-Z). Hence, no construction activity or rehabilitation work of any kind can be undertaken there.

Sanjiv Valsan of the Save Aarey movement said, “Aarey is recognised by the government and civil society as an ecologically important area for Mumbai. It is a part of the ecologically sensitive area of Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The dairy development department can resettle slum dwellers outside Aarey. This space must be for afforestation.”