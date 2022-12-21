Gokhale Bridge: Govt to probe delay in issuance of work order

Mumbai: The state government on Tuesday announced a probe into delay in issuing work order for reconstruction of Gokhale bridge in Andheri after a portion of the bridge had collapsed in July 2018.

Industries minister Uday Samant, while replying during a debate in the legislative assembly on Tuesday, announced the probe. He also said that the construction audit of the bridges will be completed in a time-bound manner.

The demand for the inquiry was raised by BJP MLA Ameet Satam. He said that the enormous delay has been causing hardship to motorists because of traffic snarls in the western suburbs.

“A part of the bridge had collapsed in July 2018, claiming the lives of two people. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued the work order in February 2020 following the tendering process. However, the construction began in November 2022. This unpardonable delay has caused hardship to the people of the city,” he said.

“Permission from Railways for the construction has been obtained. The first lane of the bridge will be commissioned in March 2023, while the second lane will be opened for vehicular traffic by December next year,” the industries minister said.

On the other hand, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar alleged a ₹22,000-crore scam in construction of asphalt roads in the city in the last 25 years and demanded an inquiry into the matter.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the matter will be probed into, if need be.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray questioned if the closure of the Gokhale bridge by the BMC was under pressure from any political leader. “The reports submitted by IIT-Bombay and Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) had permitted plying of two and three-wheelers on the bridge. Despite this, the bridge was closed for traffic. Will there be any action taken against the leader,” he said.

