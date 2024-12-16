NAGPUR: Maharashtra’s new chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday received a grand and unprecedented welcome during his first visit to his home turf, Nagpur, after assuming office, signalling his emergence as the undisputed leader of the BJP in the state and beyond. Streams of people lined the streets to witness his rally from the airport to his residence at Dharampeth, holding saffron flags and large banners with his photos and cut-outs, with loudspeakers belting out celebratory slogans and songs. Grand welcome in Nagpur for CM who could be ‘BJP’s face in 2029 LS poll’

A senior RSS activist, who refused to identify himself, expressed satisfaction with his “mature” politics and strong rapport with prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, saying, “If this positive trend continues, it would not be surprising to see Fadnavis as the face of the BJP in the 2029 general elections.”

Fadnavis was initially expected to arrive in Nagpur on December 12, but his visit was postponed. He finally landed at Nagpur airport on Sunday afternoon, just a day ahead of the winter session of the state legislature, which begins on December 16. He was accompanied by his wife, Amruta Fadnavis, and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which took active interest in ensuring the Mahayuti coalition’s victory in the assembly elections last month, took a special interest in organising a grand welcome for the new chief minister.

Reception platforms were set up at 64 locations along the route of his rally, with the BJP’s electoral campaign song ‘Vijeta tu, Devabhau, chal pudhe’ (You’re a winner, Devabhau, forge ahead) playing at full blast. Large boards with his photos and congratulatory messages were displayed at various points and a plaque bearing his name was placed on each pillar of the double-decker metro bridge between the airport and Ajani Chowk.

The rally featured numerous bikes and citizens lined up in their buildings to welcome him with cheers, creating a spectacle not seen in Nagpur in decades. Fadnavis paid tributes at the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Hedgewar Memorial and Gadkari personally welcomed him on the street shortly before the rally ended at his residence.

Earlier, speaking to the media at Nagpur airport, Fadnavis said it was joyous moment for him to return to his janmabhoomi (birthplace) and karmabhoomi (workplace) after becoming chief minister. “Nagpur is my family, and this is a welcome from my family,” he said.

Fadnavis also criticised the opposition MVA alliance, accusing them of undermining the Constitution and blaming electronic voting machines for their humiliating defeat in the assembly polls, in which coalition bagged 46 seats.

Fadnavis took oath as chief minister for the third time on December 5, following the Mahayuti’s thumping victory in the polls held on November 20. The show of strength coinciding with his first visit to Nagpur after assuming office was deliberately organised a day before the winter session to send a signal to the new lawmakers, said RSS sources.