Search
Tue, Dec 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

GRAP 4 revoked in the city after AQI improves

ByShreya Jachak
Published on: Dec 02, 2025 06:14 am IST

As the air quality in Mumbai significantly improved over the weekend, the BMC on Monday revoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) 4 which was implemented in the city on November 27

MUMBAI: As the air quality in Mumbai significantly improved over the weekend, the BMC on Monday revoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) 4 which was implemented in the city on November 27. The overall AQI on that day was 167—however, several pockets in the city crossed the 300 mark or ‘Poor’ category, which prompted the enforcement.

Mumbai, India – 01, Dec 2025: A pedestrian walk past a mural, made to create awareness, on the eve of the World Pollution Day, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Dec 01, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India – 01, Dec 2025: A pedestrian walk past a mural, made to create awareness, on the eve of the World Pollution Day, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Dec 01, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

According to the rules of the central government’s Commission for Air Quality Management, GRAP is to be implemented when the overall air quality in the city breaches the 200 mark for three consecutive days. Furthermore, if the air quality at individual stations crosses the 300 mark, work at all polluting sources such as ready-mix concrete plants, bakeries and construction sites has to be halted.

On November 28, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 128; on the following day, it was 124, while on Sunday the stations registered an overall AQI of 103. On Monday, it was 114.

“The AQI started improving over the last week after restrictions were imposed. However, the weather conditions were also favourable for the improvement of air quality,” said an official. “At present the primary pollutants in the city are carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide emitted from vehicles. If the air quality deteriorates later in the season, we will implement GRAP again as and when required.”

Under GRAP 4, construction sites in the city were heavily monitored to ascertain that they were following the 28-point charter of guidelines. The BMC deployed 95 flying squads in the city to flag any irregularities and violations of these.

The civic body, in its Mumbai Air Pollution Action Plan (MAPAP), had identified dust displacement from construction sites as a primary contributing factor to the city’s plummeting air quality. Civic officials maintain that they have been sending notices to builders to ensure that sensors are installed at the earliest. “We are sending stop work notices to sites which are not following the rules. So far, we have issued show cause notices to 482 construction sites and stop-work notices to 264 projects across the wards,” said an official.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / GRAP 4 revoked in the city after AQI improves
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

MUMBAI: The BMC revoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) 4 on Monday as Mumbai's air quality improved, with an AQI of 114. The plan was triggered on November 27 when the AQI exceeded 200. With favorable weather and enforcement of guidelines, pollution levels decreased, although officials remain vigilant for potential future deterioration.