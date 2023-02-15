Greens object to tree cutting for Railadevi Lake beautification

Thane

Environmental activists have written to the Thane municipal corporation (TMC) commissioner and its tree authority objecting to the transplantation and cutting of 117 trees at Railadevi Lake for Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) beautification project.

Railadevi Lake, which was once known as the lake of lotuses, is adorned by very old, big trees with large canopies and frequented by several bird species. The TMC has issued a public notice about the cutting and transplantation of the trees on January 30 after the MMRDA wrote to the tree authority of TMC.

The Muse foundation, a Thane-based NGO, has pointed out loopholes in the project that will violate the environmental norms. “In the wake of climate change, rising pollution and increasing heat, it is disheartening to see projects that entail cutting and transplanting of such a massive number of trees. It is not only appalling to see the environmental degradation in Thane, but also the blatant violation of rules,” said Nishant Bangera, founder of Muse foundation.

He pointed out that no permission was taken from Thane, and no transplantation details were available for public or activists on the TMC website. There is no clarity on which trees will be cut or transplanted, he said.

“The Maharashtra Land Revenue (Regulation of Right to Trees etc) Rules 1967 clearly states that no tree within 30 m of the extreme edge of the bank of any water-course, spring or a tank shall be cut, except with the previous permission of the collector. Cutting of trees may be permitted by the Collector only in case of any harm, damage to life or property or if there is a likelihood of drinking water pollution, if the trees are dead or dying, or it is in the best interest for food crop production,” said Bangera.

“In absence of a list of trees and the survey numbers which clearly indicate which trees are to be cut and which to be transplanted, it is not possible for anyone to assess the overall damage. There is a need to have more clarity on this. Also, as per earlier court directions on tree cuttings, it has been advised by the court, that a survey of nests to be done and special permission from forest should be taken in case of presence of bird nests. However, that has not been done. The trees in discussion houses squirrels and varied birds,” added Bangera.

The foundation has urged the MMRDA to revisit the site and include the trees as its integral part during beautification and not cut it. The foundation has further written to Thane collector asking to disallow the cutting of trees and its transplantation.

The beautification plan involves constructing compound walls, an amphitheatre, an administrative block, and other structures. “We have approached the Thane collector asking him to intervene and not allow the cutting of trees. We have highlighted the fact that these trees are not dangerous and does not pose any hindrance to any cultivation. We are awaiting a response from the collector office regarding the same,” said Bangera.

When contacted, Thane Collector Ashok Shingare did not respond to calls. TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar said, “I haven’t seen the letter from the foundation yet. But the corporation will consider objections raised by everyone before finalizing the decision.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON