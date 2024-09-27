GRP constable dies after falling from overcrowded local train

MUMBAI: A 30-year-old railway police constable died on Wednesday night after falling from an overcrowded running train between Bhandup and Nahur stations. His amputated body was found on the tracks Thursday morning. HT Image

The police suspect he fell off the local train due to overcrowding as services on the Central Line were worst hit due to waterlogging.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), on Thursday morning around 7 am assistant sub-inspector AS Chavan was told about a man lying between Bhandup and Nahur stations after an accident.

“Chavan with the help of a porter reached the accident spot and found that a man was lying near the railway tracks. His right hand was cut, and he had suffered serious injuries to his head and there was severe blood loss. When the policemen checked around, they found a police uniform and identity card in his bag, which indicated that he was a police constable working with their own department and was posted at Government Railway Police station, Andheri,” said Sambhaji Yadav, senior inspector of police, Kurla GRP.

Yadav said the constable was taken to Agarwal Hospital in Mulund where he was declared dead. The deceased has been identified as Samit Dnyaneshwar Gondake, who stayed in Dombivali with his parents and a brother. The family hails from Junnar tehsil of Pune district and the deceased had joined the police force in 2018 as a constable. After completing training, he was posted with the Andheri GRP station.

“We have taken his body for post-mortem to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and will later hand it over to his family. He had left the police station around 9.30 pm and reached Dadar station and called his family members around 11.30 pm saying that the trains were too crowded and running very late,” said Yadav.

He added that he again called them around 12.30 am informing them he was staying at a friend’s home. We are not sure what happened later. We suspect he took a train and then might have fallen off as trains were crowded on Wednesday night.

The police said they have presently registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter.