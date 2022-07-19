GRP officers spend 3 nights at Andheri station to nab serial bag lifter
Mumbai: Posing as passengers, a team of 15 officers from the Government Railway Police (GRP) spent three consecutive nights at Andheri railway station to catch a thief, who would arrive on his bullet bike and flee with bags of heavy-eyed passengers.
The accused, Munish Anish Mohammed (27), was arrested by the GRP officials on Monday night as he picked up a bag that belonged to S Nikam, senior police inspector of Andheri GRP.
In the past one month, Nikam said, they received over 10 complaints from commuters who said that while waiting for their train at the platform, their bags containing mobile phones, laptops and money were stolen.
Nikam said that officers scanned CCTV footage of the station and noticed a man loitering around on days the commuters complained of theft.
“We observed that all the thefts were taking place when the commuter fell asleep but the robber was never seen boarding or getting off any train,” said Nikam.
The police officers then scanned the CCTV footage of the entry and exit points and found Mohammed entering the station sans any luggage but he was seen leaving the station with a laptop bag just a few minutes later.
“Since Saturday night, a team of 15 officers, including women, had been keeping a watch on all 8 platforms by pretending to be asleep at different spots,” said Nikam.
“On Monday night, I was on platform number 5 near Churchgate end when I saw Mohammed approaching. He assumed I was asleep and tried to pick up my bag when I caught his hand and arrested him,” added Nikam.
On questioning Mohammed, the police found that he is a resident of Goregaon. “Mohammed is unemployed and has been committing thefts at railway stations for the past five months. He is wanted in several cases at Mumbai Central, Dadar and Borivali,” Nikam added.
“When questioned, Mohammed told the police that he needed money for his daily expenses, like petrol for his motorcycle and also to impress girls,” said Nikam.
Filmmaker Avinash Das detained for tweeting Amit Shah’s pic with arrested IAS officer
Mumbai: The Gujarat police on Tuesday detained filmmaker Avinash Das from the city in a case related to tweeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah's old photo with IAS officer Pooja Singhal, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. A Mumbai police officer said Das was apprehended by a team of Ahmedabad crime branch at around 1.00 pm in Madh jetty, as he got out of his house.
JJ Hospital steps up security to end nexus between staff and private labs
Mumbai: In a bid to end the flourishing business of doctors at Sir JJ Hospital in Byculla, who allegedly refer admitted patients to private laboratories for routine blood investigation, the dean has increased security and ordered the installation of extra CCTVs at the casualty department gate, where blood samples were found to be exchanged. Dr Pallavi Saple's then set up a three-member committee on May 26 under head of the pathology department, Dr Shubhangi Agde.
Senior citizen loses ₹6.7 lakh in sextortion scam
A 67-year-old man from Ghatkopar (east) has filed a police complaint alleging that he lost nearly ₹6.7 lakh to a group of people in a “sextortion” scam. The complainant, a senior citizen, has told the police that on the night of July 11, he received a WhatsApp message from an unidentified woman saying 'hi', to which he responded.
American-origin mango flourishing in the Terai
The experiment of growing an American origin mango tree in Kheri has now become an attraction and is a source for encouragement for other hobby horticulturists. Prashant Kumar Pandey, 48 – who is also a reporter for a web channel – told Hindustan Times that “just out of curiosity, I arranged Tommy Atkins mango plants from Delhi market and planted it in my Gangapur village orchard.” Pandey said, “Somewhere in my mind, there was the uncertainty about the proper growth of the tree in a remote village of Kheri.“
The month that changed the course of Maharashtra politics
Exactly a month ago, on June 20, a group of Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde went incommunicado. Later, it turned out to be a rebellion against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. It forced Thackeray to resign as chief minister on June 29 following which Shinde and the Bharatiya Janata Party formed the government. One month later, the impact of the rebellion is clear on the state politics.
