Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

GRP orders probe after bribery claims

ByMegha Sood
Jun 23, 2025 07:38 AM IST

An inquiry was ordered following a passenger’s claims of the Vasai railway police allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹5000 from a woman who assaulted her while commuting in a local train and not taking any action

Mumbai: The Government Railway police commissioner on Saturday, ordered an inquiry following a passenger’s claims of the Vasai railway police allegedly accepting a bribe of 5000 from a woman who assaulted her while commuting in a local train and not taking any action.

GRP orders probe after bribery claims
GRP orders probe after bribery claims

According to the police, the incident occurred on June 17 evening, when Jyoti Singh, 27, was boarding the Virar-Churchgate ladies special local train and allegedly attacked Kavita Mendadkar, 33, on the head with her phone for coming in her way. After passersby raised the issue with the authorities, the Railway Protection Force deboarded two women in Bhayandar station and directed them to Vasai Government Railway police who allegedly accepted a bribe of 5,000 from Singh and did not take any action.

The video of the incident went viral on social media on Friday where Mendadkar put up the allegations that the Government Railway police in Vasai accepted a bribe of 5000 from Singh and settled the case. ut according to the police, Mendadkar and Singh had refused to register a case.

Noticing the allegations made by Mendadkar on social media, the Railway police commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar ordered an inquiry on the bribery allegations.

On Saturday, the Vasai Government Railway police summoned both the women and recorded their statements. A case was registered on Sunday against Singh under Sections 118 (1) (causing hurt voluntarily) and 352 (breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / GRP orders probe after bribery claims
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On