Mumbai: The Government Railway police commissioner on Saturday, ordered an inquiry following a passenger’s claims of the Vasai railway police allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹5000 from a woman who assaulted her while commuting in a local train and not taking any action. GRP orders probe after bribery claims

According to the police, the incident occurred on June 17 evening, when Jyoti Singh, 27, was boarding the Virar-Churchgate ladies special local train and allegedly attacked Kavita Mendadkar, 33, on the head with her phone for coming in her way. After passersby raised the issue with the authorities, the Railway Protection Force deboarded two women in Bhayandar station and directed them to Vasai Government Railway police who allegedly accepted a bribe of ₹5,000 from Singh and did not take any action.

The video of the incident went viral on social media on Friday where Mendadkar put up the allegations that the Government Railway police in Vasai accepted a bribe of ₹5000 from Singh and settled the case. ut according to the police, Mendadkar and Singh had refused to register a case.

Noticing the allegations made by Mendadkar on social media, the Railway police commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar ordered an inquiry on the bribery allegations.

On Saturday, the Vasai Government Railway police summoned both the women and recorded their statements. A case was registered on Sunday against Singh under Sections 118 (1) (causing hurt voluntarily) and 352 (breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.