GRP to launch safety app for women commuters travelling on local trains

MUMBAI: Whether it is incidents of chain-snatching, harassment, or eve-teasing; women commuters on local trains always have concerns about unpleasant experiences while travelling. In order to provide them with a safe space and strengthen their security, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has tied up with a women’s app called the Coto Community, urging them to express their views on security issues and experiences within an eco-system of fellow women travellers on the app. HT Image

The programme, named ‘Sakhi in Khaki’, aims to bring the women in the city to consider railway police women personnel as their ‘sakhis’ (friends) and express their safety concerns and the unpleasant experiences they face while commuting by local trains.

“Coto,” a social community platform designed exclusively for women, will provide women with an open and safe platform. They can use the “Coto” community app to report any issues they face during their travel.

According to the GRP officials, the women can post photos, videos and messages about their concerns and railway police will take immediate action to address them.

GRP commissioner Dr Ravindra Shisve said, “Through our collaborative effort we aim to build a strong connection with the women commuters of the city and instil the confidence that they can seek our support when faced with adverse situations while travelling by local trains. This initiative is an extension of our continuous endeavour towards the safety of women while travelling in Mumbai locals.”

Sharing her thoughts on the collaboration, Aparna Acharekar, co-founder, Coto said they envision providing a safe and secure environment for women to express themselves without any hesitations or trolling. “The initiative promotes a sense of trust among the city women, who face safety-related issues while commuting in Mumbai locals, to share their concerns with the railway policewomen,” she said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON