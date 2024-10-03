THANE: A week after a bag containing ₹20 lakh in cash was found on a Kasara-CSMT local, the Kalyan government railway police (GRP) have located its rightful owner. Sachin Borse, a contractor from Dhule who had lost the bag while travelling on the local, has been asked to follow the due process for claiming the money, said police. GRP trace owner of bag with ₹ 20 lakh found on Kasara-CSMT local

Three teams were formed to scan through CCTV footage and identify the owner of the bag after it was handed over to them by a group of youngsters who had mistakenly boarded the train, said senior police inspector Pandharinath Kande. A man from Mumbra landed at the GRP station during this course, claiming the cash belonged to him. But when he was asked about the details, he said he would return later.

Four days later, Borse, the real owner, came forward after seeing a news flash about the bag with ₹20 lakh in the GRP’s possession. He explained that he was traveling to Mumbai for his son’s education. He had boarded the train from Kasara for Kalyan but fell asleep before reaching Asangaon. During this time, some youngsters boarded the train, felt suspicious about the bag after noticing cash inside and handed it over to the GRP.

Police officials said they have verified Borse’s claim and confirmed it with CCTV footage. “We have asked him to follow the proper process to claim the money by visiting the Income Tax department. Once we receive an official statement from the IT department, we will hand over the cash to him,” said a police officer.