Guv Koshyari congratulated by BJP-BSS govt, Opposition fumes

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday passed a resolution congratulating the incumbent governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for “guiding” it in “taking decisions in the interests of the state”. Koshyari’s resignation from his gubernatorial post was accepted two days ago by the President.

The BJP veteran was castigated by state opposition parties for his “objectionable” remarks against Maharashtra’s idols some months ago. His decision to ask then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority within 24 hours after the split in the Shiv Sena last year and then immediately invite Eknath Shinde to form the government had also evoked strong criticism. The opposition parties on Tuesday slammed the ruling alliance for its decision to congratulate him.

State forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar was the one who sought permission from chief minister Eknath Shinde to move a resolution to congratulate Koshyari. The proposal was approved by the cabinet unanimously.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) termed the development as “shameful” and said that the state’s BJP leaders were following the orders of their central leadership. “This shows their helplessness,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Arvind Sawant. “They too have no love or respect for Koshyari but have been asked by the leadership to bid him farewell with honour. Why does the BJP consider a person who insulted Shivaji Maharaj ideal? Only because he helped them in forming this illegal government.”

The Congress alleged that the idols of Maharashtra were insulted at the BJP’s behest. “It appears that Koshyari insulted the great idols of Maharashtra such as Chhatrapati Shivaji, BR Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule on the BJP’s instructions, and thus a congratulatory resolution was passed for him,” said Atul Londhe, chief spokesperson, Maharashtra Congress.

Koshyari’s statement on the Maratha king Shivaji and B R Ambedkar turned out to be his last mistake, which led to a storm in Maharashtra politics. He had said that Shivaji was an old icon and Maharashtra had newer ones like Babasaheb Ambedkar and Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

The President on February 12 appointed Ramesh Bais as the new governor of the state. He is likely to take charge by the end of this week.

After the cabinet meeting, Mungantiwar met Koshyari at Raj Bhavan and offered him a certificate of honour from the state government. “His guidance to Maharashtra during his tenure is very valuable. Maharashtra is forever indebted to him,” Mungantiwar said in a tweet.

