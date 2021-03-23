IND USA
Guv should apprise Prez about situation, says BJP

BJP leader and former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar drew a parallel between the current situation in the state with the one in 1980 when President’s rule was imposed
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:30 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has upped its ante against Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), seeking the ouster of home minister Anil Deshmukh, with its state unit urging Governor BS Koshyari to seek an explanation from chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and send a report on the situation to the President. Party MPs from Maharashtra demanded President’s rule when the issue was raised in the Lok Sabha on Monday. A state BJP delegation will meet the Governor on March 24.

BJP leader and former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar drew a parallel between the current situation in the state with the one in 1980 when President’s rule was imposed. “A similar report was sent in September 1980, when the Sharad Pawar-led Progressive Democratic Front government was in power in the state. Based on that, President’s rule was imposed in the state. I think a similar turmoil exists today in the state and it should be reported to the President by the governor. We are not demanding President’s rule, but want a factual report to be sent to the President,” he said.

Mungantiwar, in a press conference held at the party’s Nariman Point office, also said on Monday that several government officials have been complaining about corruption in the administration and the pressure they have been going through to be part of the malpractices. Such officers should come forward and submit their complaints to the governor with proof, he said. “The allegations levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh are serious, despite which the state has been dismissing them. Singh, in his letter, said he had apprised Thackeray about the home minister’s illegal demand of police officers collecting money from bars, restaurants and hookah parlours. Neither the officers, who have been quoted in Singh’s lette, have denied it, nor have the associations of bars and restaurants have refuted it,” Mungantiwar said.

Party MPs Girish Bapat, Manoj Kotak and others raised the issue in Lok Sabha and demanded imposition of president’s rule. “The law and order situation in the state has deteriorated and it calls for enforcement of President’s rule in Maharashtra,” he said.

Mungantiwar also demanded a judicial probe into the allegations levelled by Singh against the home minister. “These are not political allegations, but are facts brought to light by an IPS officer of the rank of director general. They need to be taken seriously and an impartial probe by a high court judge is necessary,” he said.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis raised questions over NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s claim about the home minister being in hospital from February 15 and 27 after the Covid infection. Pawar said the period mentioned in Singh’s letter during which Deshmukh is alleged to have demanded collection of 100 crore a month from bars, restaurants and hookah parlours clashes with the period of his hospitalisation.

Fadnavis, in his tweet on Monday afternoon, said Deshmukh held a press conference on February 15, then how can Pawar say that he was in home quarantine?

(Hindustan Times)
(Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Guv should apprise Prez about situation, says BJP

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:30 AM IST
BJP leader and former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar drew a parallel between the current situation in the state with the one in 1980 when President's rule was imposed
READ FULL STORY
Close
