 Haji Ali dargah road to be broadened | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
Haji Ali dargah road to be broadened

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 26, 2024 07:32 AM IST

The project, which was cleared by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority in June this year, will be implemented by the harbour engineering department of the PWD at a cost of Rs. 19 crores

Mumbai: The city collectorate has decided to widen the road leading to Haji Ali Dargah from five metres to 10 metres and, also, increase its height, in response to a request by the dargah management. There will also be parapet walls on either sides to safeguard devotees from high tides.

The project, which was cleared by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority in June this year, will be implemented by the harbour engineering department of the PWD at a cost of Rs. 19 crores.

Balasaheb Nanaware, an executive engineer of the department, said, “We will widen the access road and install anti-erosion tetrapods. The costing amount will be sanctioned from the district planning development committee funds and the work will be completed in 18 months.’’

The dargah is located on an islet, 500 m away from the Worli coast. The existing pathway connecting the dargah to the coast experiences congestion on Fridays because of the large number of footfalls. The pathway, with a width of 4.5 m, does not have railings and accidents occur when devotees fall into the sea and divers need to be employed to pull them out.

The proposed project involves the construction of two retaining walls of 264 metres length on either side of the pathway along with a rock armour bund. The height of the pathway will also be increased to seven metres. The design has already been approved by the Central Water & Power Research Centre (CWPRS).

Suhail Khandwani, a trustee of the dargah, said, “The entire pathway will be beautified by the government. Two people - Devendra Fadnavis and Aslam Shaikh - pushed this project.’’

Mumbai
