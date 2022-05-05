Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet Rana leaves Byculla jail day after being granted bail
- Earlier in the day, a court in Mumbai's Borivali issued the Rana couple's release order. The lawmaker couple were arrested after they called for chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence.
Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana on Thursday was released from the Byculla women's jail, a day after she was granted bail along with her MLA husband Ravi Rana in the Hanuman Chalisa chanting case. The independent MP would be taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a medical check-up.
Earlier in the day, a court in the city's Borivali issued the lawmaker couple's release order. The duo were arrested after they called for chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence.
The legal process of furnishing ₹50,000 each for the Rana couple's surety amount was completed, following which their legal team left separately for Taloja jail, where the MLA was imprisoned and Byculla jail.
While they were granted bail a day ago, the release could happen right away as supporting orders could not be obtained from the magistrate's court on time.
The couple were arrested on April 23 from their Mumbai residence even after they called off their plan.
On Wednesday, Navneet Rana, was taken to the JJ Hospital for her spondylosis treatment and later brought back to the jail.
Rana's lawyer had provided details of her health and wrote to the superintendent of Byculla jail on Monday stating that she had spondylosis which was worsening due to continuously sitting and lying on the floor of the jail.
The couple was booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.
(With agency inputs)
