HC allows Gautam Navlakha to shift to Delhi till trial begins

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed human rights activist Gautam Navlakha to move to his house in Delhi till the trial in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case begins.

The court’s decision comes with a few caveats as the 74-year-old has been asked to surrender his passport to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and has been banned to leave Delhi without prior permission from the special NIA court, which is trying 16 accused, including Navlakha, in the Elgar Parishad–Bhima Koregaon violence case. Navlakha has also been ordered to be present at the trial court when charges are framed against the accused, and attend every other hearing after that as directed by the NIA.

After additional solicitor general Anil C Singh submitted the conditions for allowing Navlakha to shift to Delhi and live there until the trial starts, senior advocate Yug Chaudhary representing Navlakha, urged the court to allow him to appear at the local police station in Delhi once a month instead of every Sunday. However, the judges held that while Navlakha had been granted bail and released from jail, he is not a free man and must comply with the NIA’s conditions.

Navlakha is accused of being a co-conspirator who was involved in propagating Maoist activities and ideology under the instructions of leaders of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). He is one of 16 people arrested in connection with the violence that broke out at the Bhima Koregaon village in Pune on January 1, 2018 during an event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, in which a Dalit-dominated army fighting for the British East India Company defeated Maratha ruler Bajirao Peshwa.

The violence occurred a day after the Elgar Parishad, a conclave organised by several non-profit groups at Pune’s Shaniwar Wada. Several activists, researchers, and scholars were arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967, with authorities alleging that speeches at the conclave had incited violence and promoted Maoist activities.

Navlakha, who was granted bail in the case in 2023, had approached the high court after a special NIA court rejected his request to allow him to temporarily relocate to Delhi, on June 19 this year. Under the bail conditions, he was earlier required to remain within the territorial jurisdiction of the special NIA court in Mumbai, making court permission necessary for any shift.

In his plea, he said that continuing to live in Mumbai had become financially burdensome. He said that he is a Delhi resident, with his permanent home, work, and social support system based there, where he earlier lived with his partner. He also pointed out that he and his partner had struggled to find accommodation in Mumbai due to the ongoing case.