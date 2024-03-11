HC denies bail to man accused of orchestrating 39 robberies

Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) recently denied bail to Ayub Alimuddin Shaikh, also known as Ayub Chikhna, a man accused of orchestrating a series of 39 robberies, including a violent incident at Chinchpokli railway station in Mumbai on April 6, 2019. HT Image

Justice NJ Jamadar emphasised upon Chikhna’s extensive criminal history and the potential risk of him committing similar crimes if released on bail as the reasons for the denial.

“The accused’s criminal record and the serious nature of the charges weigh heavily in the court’s decision,” remarked justice Jamadar.

The incident in question occurred on April 6, 2019, when a jeweller fell victim to a violent robbery near the Chinchpokli Ganesh Mandal area. The jeweller, who had been to Panvel to sell gold ornaments weighing approximately 1,800 grams, was returning home around 9:50pm when he was accosted by two unknown individuals.

The robbers attempted to snatch the bag containing the gold ornaments from the jeweller. When he resisted, one of the assailants, sporting a distinctive red cap, attacked him with a sharp weapon, causing injuries to his right hand. The other robber proceeded to assault him on his left shoulder, biceps, wrist, and forehead.

Despite the jeweller’s efforts to raise an alarm, the robbers managed to seize the bag of gold ornaments and threatened anyone who attempted to intervene. Adding to the distressing scene, the jeweller noticed two individuals standing nearby, seemingly aiding the robbers by urging them to hasten their actions.

During the investigation, crucial evidence emerged, including recovered stolen goods and incriminating CCTV footage. The Chikhna, identified as the alleged leader of an organised crime syndicate, was implicated through a series of discoveries, including the recovery of stolen items and the testimonies of co-Chikhna individuals and came to be arrested on April 12, 2019.

The prosecution argued that these findings formed a robust prima facie case against the Chikhna, highlighting his central role in orchestrating the criminal activities.

“The recovered stolen goods and other evidence provide substantial grounds to establish the Chikhna’s involvement in the robbery,” stated the prosecution.

In response, the defence countered by arguing that the prosecution’s case primarily relied on discoveries made by the Chikhna, with no direct evidence linking him to the crime scene. Furthermore, the defence emphasised Chikhna’s nearly five-year-long incarceration without the framing of charges, arguing a violation of his right to a speedy trial.

“The accused’s prolonged incarceration without trial raises serious concerns about the administration of justice,” argued the defence.

After carefully considering the arguments from both sides, the HC weighed the evidence extensively. Justice Jamadar noted the gravity of the charges and the evidence presented by the prosecution but also recognised the Chikhna’s right to a speedy trial and the prolonged period of incarceration. Chikhna’s criminal record, coupled with the gravity of the charges, necessitates careful consideration in determining bail eligibility, noted Justice Jamadar.

Ultimately, the court denied bail to Chikhna but granted liberty to move the bail application if the trial was not concluded by August 2024.