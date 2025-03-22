Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday instructed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to verify the number of licenses issued to hawkers operating in Colaba, South Mumbai. The directive was issued by a division bench comprising Justices Ajey Gadkar and Kamal Khata while hearing a petition filed by Colaba residents. HC directs BMC to verify licenses of Colaba hawkers

Addressing the counsel representing an association of hawkers, the court expressed concern over the inconvenience faced by residents due to unregulated street vending. “Your clients are creating difficulties for residents. Citizens are unable to use footpaths, which are meant for pedestrians. We will not allow a single hawker to operate without a valid license. The residents of Colaba also have rights, and your clients are becoming a public nuisance,” the bench observed.

The court further directed the BMC to conduct a thorough verification of the hawkers’ licenses. “We are not interested in any surveys; show us the licenses. The BMC must authenticate the validity of all licenses. If even a single hawker is found operating without a valid permit, we will order their eviction and instruct the BMC to never issue them a license in the future,” the court asserted.

The Clean Heritage Colaba Residential Association, a group representing local residents, approached the court, citing the authorities’ failure to act against illegal hawkers who obstruct pedestrian movement. The petitioners claimed that despite repeated complaints, the BMC had been unable to address the issue of unlawful street vending, which they argued violates municipal regulations.

The plea highlighted the adverse impact of illegal hawking, particularly for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities who struggle to navigate the congested streets. Additionally, the petition alleged that hawkers encroach upon parking spaces, exacerbating traffic congestion in the area.

The association has sought strict enforcement measures from the BMC and police action against unlicensed hawkers operating in violation of the law.