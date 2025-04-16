HC directs NMMC to remove encroachment from Lotus Lake in Nerul

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Tuesday directed the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to take suitable action to preserve the Lotus Lake and submit a report before April 29, in response to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against the encroachment in the Nerul lake. Navi Mumbai, India - April. 15, 2025:Lotus Lake at Sector -27, Nerul in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The petition, filed by advocate Pradeep Patole, highlighted that the high court had prohibited water chestnut farming within the water body to preserve the lake and its adjacent mangrove area. However, the residents allege that continued chestnut farming increased the threat of harming the water and the lotuses.

The lake has long been vehemently protected by the residents, as it is the only natural water body near the area. The first issue of encroachments arose in 2020 when residents alleged mafias rendered the lake as a dumping ground for debris and established hutments near the area. A WhatsApp group titled ‘Save Lotus Lake’ brought together many like-minded people who all worked towards beautifying the Lotus Lake. Advocate Patole, one of the active members of the group, filed a PIL in 2021 and got a favourable order that directed the local body to clear the debris and encroachment. In a bid to save the lake and prevent future encroachments, the residents conducted a plantation drive in 2021 after NMMC had cleared encroachments.

In 2022, Patole sought a temporary action by filing an interim application as the encroachments had returned. On Tuesday, he said the NMMC removed the encroachment around the lake on January 23, 2024. However, the encroachment has resurfaced. He urged the court on Tuesday to issue directions for the preservation of the lake.

Taking note of the contentions raised, the division bench of chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice MS Karnik raised concerns over the depletion of the ecological landmark. “Suitable action on the representation shall be taken, and action taken report shall be submitted before this court”, it stated.

Advocate Tejesh Dande, representing NMMC, agreed to comply with the directions of the court and said the action report will be filed on or before the next date of hearing, i.e., April 29.