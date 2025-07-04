MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra government to take concrete steps to protect the ancient petroglyph and geoglyph sites in Ratnagiri district, several of which are on UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites. HC directs state to protect ancient UNESCO petroglyph sites in Ratnagiri

Petroglyphs and geoglyphs are ancient rock carvings and surface designs etched into the earth, offering invaluable insight into early human civilisation and prehistoric art forms.

A division bench of chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice Sandeep Marne was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by two farmers and a local government employee from Ratnagiri, seeking protection and preservation of these fragile archaeological sites. The petitioners had urged the court to direct the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to initiate steps for safeguarding the heritage-rich terrain.

In response, the state government filed an affidavit stating that the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums (Maharashtra) had begun a systematic survey of the sites. Proposals for their official notification had been submitted to the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs for final approval, it said.

The affidavit further noted that in July 2021, the ASI had submitted a proposal to include nine petroglyph sites—spread across Maharashtra and Goa—in the UNESCO World Heritage list. The Maharashtra sites include Kasheli, Rundhetali, Devache Gothane, Barsu, Devihasol, Jambhrun and Ukshi in Ratnagiri district, and Kudopi in Sindhudurg. All are currently on UNESCO’s tentative list.

The state also informed the court that it had written to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) asking it to exclude two key petroglyph sites—Devache Gothane and Barsu—from a proposed oil refinery project. It had sought detailed maps and related project information to ensure the cultural sites were not compromised.

Acknowledging the threat posed by the refinery, MIDC has put the land acquisition process on hold. Instead, it has proposed a “pass-through” model of acquisition, under which industries interested in the land can directly engage with local stakeholders, reducing the risk of heritage damage.

“The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums and the state are taking necessary steps for the protection, conservation and preservation of the petroglyph and geoglyph sites in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts,” the affidavit stated.

Taking note of these developments, the court directed the state and its archaeology directorate to utilise the ₹4 crore fund allocated for the development of these sites. The amount must be used for their preservation, conservation, and long-term maintenance, the court said.

Additionally, the bench granted liberty to the petitioners to submit suggestions on site maintenance, and directed the concerned authorities to consider and act on them to further the cause of protecting Maharashtra’s ancient rock art legacy.