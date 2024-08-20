 HC discharges 3 city doctors booked for minor egg donor’s death | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HC discharges 3 city doctors booked for minor egg donor’s death

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 20, 2024 07:50 AM IST

Bombay HC discharges three IVF doctors in Bandra West of negligence in minor girl's death, citing insufficient grounds. The girl had died after egg donation.

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court, last week, discharged three doctors attached to an In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) clinic in Bandra West, booked for death by negligence of a minor girl, who they were using as an egg donor. The teenaged girl (aged between 16 and 18 years) died on August 10, 2010, after donating eggs for the third time on August 8, 2010.

HT Image
HT Image

A single-judge bench of justice RM Joshi discharged the three doctors - Dr Kirtikumar Trivedi, 73, Dr Gauri Sultane, 39, and Dr Heta Kenia, 43 - after observing that there was no sufficient ground for proceeding against them. The court judgement was uploaded on August 16, 2024.

The teenager, who was working at a scrap godown, did not return home on August 7, 2010. So, the next day, her mother went and inquired with her employer, who asked her not to worry and assured her the teenager would return home safely.

The minor girl returned home on August 9 but could not tell her mother where she was as, apparently, she was administered some substance through food which made her unconscious.

Hours after returning home, she complained of pain in abdomen, and was taken to a local doctor. As the pain did not subside, she was taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where she was treated as an outdoor patient. As her condition deteriorated, the girl was referred to a civic hospital but breathed her last on the way to the hospital.

The Sakinaka police registered an offence after the postmortem revealed that the minor had multiple injuries and injection marks on her body. The police probe revealed that the teenager was donating eggs at a fertility clinic.

The police also found out that though the regulations in place at the relevant time prohibited use of minor girls as egg donors, the victim had donated eggs thrice - on October 22, 2009, February 15, 2010, and on August 8, 2010 (the day she had gone missing).

The police booked the doctors who ran the fertility clinic, and other doctors who performed the procedures, holding them responsible for the girl’s death by negligence.

Three of the doctors had moved the high court last year, challenging the sessions court order of May 25, 2023 refusing to discharge them in the case.

The high court on August 9, 2024, accepted the doctors’ claim that they cannot be held responsible for negligence, as they were not involved in the last egg removal – which was perceived to be the cause of death of the girl.

The single-judge bench noted that after the girl’s death, medical opinion was sought about the cause of her death and negligence, if any, and a committee of doctors from Grant Medical College had opined that it was a case of medical negligence.

The court also noted that the opinion clarified that there was no evidence of anesthetic complications or trauma to internal organs, which could have caused death.

“It is thus clear that insofar as present applicants are concerned, they cannot be held responsible for the admission of underaged patient to the hospital for performance of the procedure,” said the court.

“It cannot be said there was any medical negligence on their part which has resulted in causing the unfortunate death of the deceased,” said the judge, and discharged them.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Mumbai / HC discharges 3 city doctors booked for minor egg donor’s death
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On