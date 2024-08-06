HC dismisses PIL challenging Ladki Bahin, internship schemes

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Monday dismissed the public interest litigation filed by a Vashi resident challenging the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin and Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan schemes. HT Image

The PIL contended that while the state government aimed at strengthening its position ahead of the assembly elections through the schemes, tax collected from people could only be utilised for developmental activities and not for irrational cash distribution through such schemes.

“Every decision of the government is political,” the bench of justices DK Upadhyaya and Amit Borkar noted while observing that the amount for the schemes had been earmarked through a process.

Regarding the petitioner’s contention that the schemes were meant to appease individuals from only certain tax brackets, the court stated that article 15 (prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth) of the Constitution allows the state to make special provisions for economically weaker sections of society.

The court also disapproved of the argument that the schemes constituted corrupt practices under section 123 (corrupt practices) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, stating that such challenges must be made in an election petition.

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which was notified by the woman and child welfare department on June 28, 2024, is aimed at improving health and nutrition of women and making them financially independent. The June 28 government resolution notes that women’s participation in the labour force is only 28.70%, which comes in the way of their financial independence. Hence, the scheme provides a direct benefit transfer of ₹1,500 to all women between the age of 21 and 60 years whose annual family income is below ₹2.5 lakh.

The Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojna, notified by the skills, employment, entrepreneurship and innovation department on July 9, 2024, is aimed at providing six-month internships to unemployed youth in various industries. Those between the age of 18 and 35 years are eligible to apply for the scheme, which includes a stipend for beneficiaries according to their educational qualification.