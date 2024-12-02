Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Thursday granted bail to Suresh Ahuja, accused of setting a rival vada pav vendor ablaze by throwing a bucket filled with kerosene in Ulhasnagar in 2017. The court cited the lack of progress in the trial as the primary reason for its decision. HC grants bail to man accused of setting rival vada pav seller on fire

The single-judge bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere noted that despite earlier directions to expedite the case, little progress had been made. Ahuja has been in custody for seven years, but only three witnesses have been examined so far, with eight or nine more yet to testify.

According to the prosecution, Ahuja, a former vada pav seller, doused 50-year-old Chandarlal Ramratyani, a competitor, with kerosene and set him on fire on March 20, 2017. Ramratyani suffered 80% burns and succumbed to his injuries the following day at the National Burns Centre in Airoli.

The incident allegedly stemmed from a dispute over the stall location. Ahuja had previously operated a vada pav stall at the same spot where Ramratyani later set up shop after Ahuja’s closure. Ahuja reportedly demanded that Ramratyani move from the site so he could resume his business. When Ramratyani refused, tensions escalated, culminating in the attack.

The Vithalwadi police arrested Ahuja shortly after the incident, charging him with murder. However, advocate Swapna Kode, representing Ahuja, argued that her client’s right to a speedy trial had been violated. She pointed out that since June 2024, no witnesses had been presented, despite repeated directives to expedite proceedings.

Acknowledging the prolonged delay, Justice Mohite-Dere emphasised the importance of a timely trial and granted bail under specific conditions.