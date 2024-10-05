MUMBAI: Noticing that Ulhasnagar has been identified as the noisiest city in Maharashtra, the Bombay High Court on Friday directed the local police to create awareness about the designated helplines to report noise pollution complaints and report unauthorized installation of pandals. HC orders police to publicize helpline for noise pollution complaints in Ulhasnagar

The petitioner, Sarita Purshottam Khanchandani, brought to court’s attention the alarming proliferation of illegal pandals erected without necessary permissions. She contributed the apparent inaction of local authorities for establishment of pandals on narrow roads, blatantly violating the guidelines set forth by the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC).

Referring to a previous HC order from March 2015 about involvement of influential politicians and local political factions in organizing various festivals like Dahi Handi, Ganesh Utsav, and Navratri, she noted that such political connection often discourages common citizens from lodging complaints when loudspeakers and musical instruments causing significant disruption.

In her plea, she requested the court to direct local authorities to take immediate steps and remove encroachments, curb excessive honking, and alleviate public discomfort caused by noise pollution. She urged the court to compel the Municipal Commissioner of Ulhasnagar and the Police Commissioner of Thane to establish a comprehensive grievance redressal system to address citizen complaints in a timely and effective manner.

A division bench comprising justice Revati Dere and justice Prithviraj Chavan mandated the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Thane to implement awareness initiatives ensuring that every resident is informed about the helpline and its uses. Additionally, the court emphasized the importance of revising and rigorously enforcing the existing rules and regulations governing noise pollution. They also advocated for a provision for anonymous complaints protecting the identities of those who come forward so that they are not subjected to any form of intimidation or retaliation. They directed authorities to publicize the helpline number through various media channels, including newspapers, television, and radio, to maximize outreach.

They directed the police to promptly respond to such complaints and for the UMC to take decisive action to mitigate noise pollution as well as ensure compliance with established guidelines.