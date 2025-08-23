HC pulls up BMC over delay in completing Bandra East foot overbridge

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to clarify its stance on the stalled construction of the Bandra East foot overbridge (FOB), which connects the Bandra railway station to the Kalanagar junction, before passing any adverse orders against it. Mumbai, India - August 19, 2022: Bandra Skywalk dismantled, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

A division bench of justices GS Kulkarni and Manjusha Deshpande was hearing a petition filed in 2023 by Bandra East resident KP Purushothaman Nair, who had raised concerns about the non-availability of the bridge.

The high court observed that despite repeated assurances from the civic body, the project had seen little progress. It also noted the hardship faced by thousands of commuters due to the delay.

“It pains us to see the life of commuters being risked and inconvenienced on account of such municipal lethargy. The commuters are required to walk not only in filthy surroundings but in chaotic and tumultuous conditions in the absence of a safe pavement and, more so, in the absence of a foot overbridge,” the bench said.

An earlier foot overbridge covering the one-kilometre stretch, which served as a vital pedestrian link from the Bandra station to the entrance of the Bandra Kurla Complex business district, was demolished in 2021 and the BMC was supposed to rebuild it. In April 2023, the civic body had informed the court that the tendering process would be completed within two months and the bridge would be ready in 15 months.

However, in March 2024, when Nair again approached the court, the BMC merely reiterated its undertaking. In October 2024, the court had recorded that although the BMC promised to complete the project by June 2024, work had only started on March 1, 2023.

Despite these assurances, Nair once again moved the court earlier this year, alleging that the construction remained at a standstill, with only pillars erected. Expressing displeasure, the bench observed: “This is a case where repeated assurances of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) were made before the court, not only on affidavit but also as solemn statements. These have been breached with impunity.”

The court also criticised the BMC for failing to respond adequately to the present proceedings despite being served a copy of the petition on July 21. “The municipal corporation is cutting a very sorry figure when its counsel states that despite attempts, she could not get instructions from the concerned officials. We are unable to fathom such reluctance,” the bench remarked, directing the municipal commissioner to inquire into the conduct of officers responsible for the project.

The court has now asked the BMC to file an affidavit explaining why its earlier commitments were not honoured, and to specify which officials are accountable for the lapse. The matter will be heard next on September 9, 2025.