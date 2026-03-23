HC: PwBD candidate can’t be denied interview over additional disability

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has held that a candidate falling under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category cannot be denied an interview on the ground of having an additional learning disability, terming such rejection “unsustainable”. The petitioner said that his learning disability should not render him ineligible for the post, as he qualifies under PwBD .

A division bench of Justices R. I. Chagla and Advait M. Sethna on March 17 directed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to permit the petitioner, who has autism spectrum disorder (ASD) along with dyslexia and dysgraphia, to appear for the Grade B officer interview.

The petitioner had applied pursuant to an RBI recruitment notification issued in September 2025, which permitted candidates with mild ASD under the PwBD category. Although he was initially called for an interview in January 2026, his candidature was subsequently cancelled in February after the bank noted his additional learning disabilities.

The petitioner contended that his learning disability should not render him ineligible for the post, as he qualifies under PwBD and deserves reasonable accommodation for the post. “Any indirect discrimination that results in the exclusion of PwDs must be interfered with in order to uphold substantive equality”, he added.

Agreeing with the contention, the court held that no distinction could be drawn to disqualify the candidate on the basis of an additional learning disability. It further observed that even where distinctions are made, providing reasonable accommodation is a prerequisite before assessing eligibility, particularly where in this case he meets the criteria for the post viz. ASD (M).

The court directed the RBI to schedule the interview on March 18 and file its response within three weeks.