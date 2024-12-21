Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HC quashes LOC against wife of former Pancard Clubs CMD

ByKaruna Nidhi
Dec 21, 2024 07:42 AM IST

The Bombay high court on Wednesday quashed a look out circular (LOC) issued against Vidyaa Moravekar, wife of former chairman and managing director of Pancard Clubs Ltd, Sudhir Moravekar, on account of procedural flaws

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Wednesday quashed a look out circular (LOC) issued against Vidyaa Moravekar, wife of former chairman and managing director of Pancard Clubs Ltd, Sudhir Moravekar, on account of procedural flaws.

HC quashes LOC against wife of former Pancard Clubs CMD
HC quashes LOC against wife of former Pancard Clubs CMD

Vidyaa Sudhir Moravekar, 67, was arraigned as an accused in the matter pertaining to the affairs of Pancard Clubs Ltd, which allegedly failed to refund around 7,035 crore mobilised from over 51.55 lakh investors between 2002-03 and 2013-14, through its various holiday schemes.

Moravekar submitted that since the charge-sheet was filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) in February 2024 and the court took cognisance of it in September 2024, the question of keeping the LOC pending does not arise.

The court found lapses in the proforma of the LOC, as the reasons given for issuing the circular were not mentioned.

Noting Moravekar’s compliance during the investigation, a division bench, led by justices Revati Mohite Dere and Advait M. Sethna, declared the LOC unnecessary. The court underscored the anticipatory bail granted to Moravekar, which defeats the purpose of issuing the LOC - to avoid likelihood of absconding. Considering, also, Moravekar’s established roots in society, the court quashed the LOC.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On