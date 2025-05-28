HC raps college for rusticating student over post on ‘Op Sindoor’

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Tuesday directed the state government to immediately release the 19-year-old engineering student from Pune who was arrested for allegedly posting objectionable content on social media regarding the recent military conflict between India and Pakistan. The court termed her arrest “shocking” and ordered the university to allow her to appear in the ongoing examination. Several rallies and public demonstrations were organised in Maharashtra to honour the armed forces following the successful conduct of Operation Sindoor. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The student had approached the high court through advocate Farhana Shah, seeking redressal against the college’s “arbitrary and unlawful” decision to rusticate her on May 9, 2025. She was subsequently arrested and remanded in judicial custody, and her bail application was rejected by a judicial magistrate in Pune.

According to the student’s petition, she had merely re-posted a message on Instagram from a user named ‘Reformistan’. The post read: “Without a single shred of evidence for Pak’s involvement at Pahalgam, the fascist Indian regime has just initiated war between 2 nuclear states by bombing 3 major civilian areas in Pakistan. This Hindutva-terrorism is right out of the Israeli playbook. India has been vehemently scapegoating Pak for its own failure in Occupied Kashmir due to India’s colonisation of the region. This fanatic Islamophobic terrorism that India has displayed is grotesque. May sense, justice and humanity prevail. War serves no one”.

Though the 19-year-old had reposted the message without any ill-intent, she was subjected to public humiliation and casteist abuse within and outside the college campus, the petition stated. Although she deleted the post following the controversy, she was rusticated from the college, which claimed she had anti-national sentiments and posed a risk to the campus community and society. Her post had also brought disrepute to the college and the decision to expel her was aimed at preserving the institution’s “ethos”, the college claimed.

The student’s counsel submitted before the court that the college’s action appeared to have been influenced by prevailing political and public sentiments rather than any objective assessment of facts or adherence to due process. Some individuals had made inflammatory remarks against her and branded her with derogatory and communal terms. The situation was further aggravated by the organisation of rallies and public demonstrations targeting the student, the lawyer said.

The division bench of justices Gauri Godse and Somasekhar Sundaresan observed that while the student had already faced consequences, the college’s decision to rusticate her was ruining her life as a student.

“Somebody expresses something, and you want to ruin the life of the student? How can you rusticate,” the bench said. “We are of the opinion that rustication is hurriedly issued without giving an opportunity to the petitioner to respond to such action. Hence, prima facie we find the order of rustication is required to be suspended.”

The court also directed the college to allow the student to appear for the remaining exams, saying, “What is the purpose of an educational institution? Is it only to educate academically? You need to reform a student or make a student into a criminal? Let her appear for the remaining three papers.”

When the state’s counsel mooted that the student be allowed to appear for the exams with police escort, the court remarked, “She isn’t a criminal. She cannot be asked to appear with the police around her. She has to be released.”

The court then directed the police to provide her with security and asked the college to allocate a separate classroom to her, if possible, for writing the exams.