Bombay HC refuses nod for Dahi Handi at Bhandup chowk amid Sena–MNS row

The Bombay high court on Thursday declined to grant permission for holding the Dahi Handi festival at Ashok Kedare Chowk in Bhandup West to either the Shiv Sena or the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), after police rejected both their applications citing law and order concerns. A division bench of justices GS Kulkarni and Arif Doctor was hearing a petition filed by Sandip Jalgaonkar, a former MNS functionary who later joined the Shiv Sena.(ANI photo)

Dahi Handi, to be celebrated on August 16 this year, marks the birth of Lord Krishna and recreates the mythological episode of young Krishna breaking pots of butter hung high in the air. The festival sees groups of participants — known as ‘govindas’ — form human pyramids to reach and smash the pot.

A division bench of justices GS Kulkarni and Arif Doctor was hearing a petition filed by Sandip Jalgaonkar, a former MNS functionary who later joined the Shiv Sena. Jalgaonkar sought directions to allow the festival to be conducted, claiming he had organised it for several years under the banner of Shri Swami Samartha Pratishthan with requisite permissions from the police, civic body, and traffic department.

According to Jalgaonkar’s counsel, advocate Suresh Samrat, “The police have granted me the NOC, and previous permissions have been issued in my name, not in the name of any political party.”

However, advocate Anand Pai, representing the MNS, countered that Jalgaonkar had earlier applied in his capacity as the party’s vibhag adhyaksha and that the festival had been conducted under the party’s banner for at least three years.

Observing the dispute, the bench remarked, “It seems like you want to create a rival organisation,” and suggested that both parties could hold the celebration at different timings to avoid a clash. The court noted that the local police had referred the matter to the assistant commissioner after receiving two applications for the same location.

Government pleader Tejani Mastakar informed the court that the assistant police commissioner had rejected both applications due to law and order issues. “The letter of the police inspector states that as two applications were received for the same place, and in view of possible law and order problems, both are being rejected,” the court recorded.

With neither side willing to compromise, and police denying permission altogether, the bench refused to intervene and dismissed the plea.