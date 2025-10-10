HC restrains taxi operators from using ‘JioCabs’ brand name

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has temporarily restrained two taxi operators in Delhi and Dehradun from using the brand name JioCabs or any other name similar to JIO, a trademark owned by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). FILE PHOTO: A woman checks her mobile phone as she walks past a mobile store of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit, in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo (REUTERS)

In an interim order passed on October 7, the court observed that the Mumbai-headquartered conglomerate has made out a strong, prima facie case of trademark and copyright infringement against the taxi operators.

Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan, who granted the interim protection, said that the defendants’ continued use of the “well-known and protected brand name” would cause a “grave injury” to RIL.

The order was passed in a commercial intellectual property suit filed by RIL against Asif Ahmed, who registered the domain name jiocabs.com; Usman, the proprietor of Doon Taxi Service (DTS); and PDR Solutions LLC, the registrar of the domain name.

RIL’s counsel, advocate Vinod A Bhagat, argued that the defendants were operating taxi services in Dehradun and Delhi under the name JioCabs, and had registered a website whose name and logo were deceptively similar to the conglomerate’s well-known JIO brand. The company produced screenshots and WhatsApp chats showing that the defendants were actively using the infringing brand to market their cab services.

RIL produced material demonstrating that the JioCabs logo was almost identical to its registered artistic work. The company also submitted trademark registration certificates to show that it had first registered “JIO” in 2011 under Class 9 (digital goods), and then subsequently under multiple other classes, including Class 39, which covers transportation and travel-related services. The label version of the JIO mark, registered in 2013, is valid until January 2033.

Justice Sundaresan noted that the Bombay High Court has already recognised JIO as a well-known trademark in earlier cases. He observed that RIL had shown evidence of extensive use of the mark since its adoption in 2016 for its digital and telecommunications services and had registrations across 14 different classes. The material RIL produced clearly showed that the defendants had copied both the name and the artistic work associated with the JIO brand, the court added.

Although RIL informed the court that the defendants had since changed the content of their website after receiving a legal notice, the domain name jiocabs.com remained active, it said. This, according to justice Sundaresan, indicated that while the defendants may have “mended their ways,” it was still necessary to protect the plaintiff’s trademark from continued misuse.

“The continued usage of a well-known and protected brand name would indeed cause grave injury, and considering the mending of ways by the defendants, even the balance of convenience would be in favour of the grant of ad-interim relief,” the court observed.

Accordingly, the court restrained the defendants and all those connected with their business from offering or rendering taxi services using the domain name jiocabs.com or any name, label, or logo identical or deceptively similar to RIL’s JIO trademark. It also restrained the defendants from using any counterfeit or pirated artistic work resembling RIL’s original JIO design.

The defendants were not present in court when the interim order was passed earlier this week. The matter will next be heard on November 28.