HC slams insufficient police escort for prisoners’ medical care

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court in a recent order criticised the lack of proper police escorts for prisoners needing medical help and directed the state to appoint responsible officers to ensure proper escort services. Justices Sarang V Kotwal and Shivkumar Dige highlighted the seriousness of the problem and demanded immediate action.

“This is an extremely serious issue, which the authorities will have to address not only on a priority basis but on an emergency basis.” the court said. “It is also necessary that some responsible officer is made accountable and responsible for providing adequate escorts in all such cases,” the court added. “A sufficient number of escorts must be available throughout the State, so that the prisoners, the hospitals, and the trial courts do not face these difficulties. The concerned officers will have to prioritise the cases where the prisoners facing medical emergencies need to be taken to the hospital immediately.” the court noted.

The court’s order was sent to various authorities including the secretary, home department – government of Maharashtra, IG prison, all commissioners of police, all superintendents of police, all principal district judges, and the director general of police.

The direction was made in an order granting bail on medical grounds to Suhas Dashrath Jagtap, a convicted kidnapper, due to the unavailability of police escort for his prescribed medical investigations.

Jagtap’s advocate highlighted his health concerns, including throat pain and difficulty swallowing. Even after multiple referrals to Sassoon General Hospital, Pune, Jagtap’s medical investigations were delayed due to the lack of police escorts.

The court expressed concern over the treatment of prisoners, particularly regarding medical care, criticising the authorities’ attitude and calling for corrective measures. DCP Rohidas Pawar submitted a report outlining the difficulties in providing necessary escorts for medical emergencies, citing a shortage of police personnel.

The court deemed Jagtap’s medical treatment inadequate and unjustifiable, granting him bail for proper medical care with his family’s support and directing authorities to provide his medical reports to his family members.