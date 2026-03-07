HC to cops, BMC: Act against Bandra restaurant Coconut Boy over loud music

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court recently directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to look into the complaints against Coconut Boy, a restaurant in Bandra, over alleged noise pollution disturbing nearby residents. Gavel and law books (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Dr Sushil Tahiliani, a 69 years old dermatologist practising for over four decades in Mumbai, moved the high court, complaining about the alleged nuisance and violation of statutory norms by the restaurant, located at the junction of 29th and 16th Road in Bandra West.

According to Tahiliani, the restaurant regularly plays loud and blaring music on high-powered sound systems, both within its premises and outside, often beyond 10 pm, the permissible limit to play loud music. He claimed that the nuisance is further exacerbated by the installation of a tin sheet covering the outside portion of the premises. The sheet amplifies the sound and creates a reverberating effect, which in turn, disturbs the peace and comfort of residents in at least ten surrounding buildings.

“The music levels regularly exceed the permissible decibel limits in a residential area and often continue late into the night, thereby, disrupting sleep, daily activities and the general wellbeing of the petitioner and other residents”, the petition said, adding that several complaints with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police and the BMC between November 2024 and May 2025, had gone unheard.

During the hearing on March 4, a bench of justices MS Karnik and SM Modak on March 4 directed the police commissioner to look into the representations made by the petitioner and initiate appropriate action against the restaurant, if found to be in non-compliant with the provisions of law.

The bench also permitted Tahiliani to address a comprehensive representation to the Assistant Municipal Commissioner within a week and directed the authority to immediately look into the matter and initiate appropriate action immediately.