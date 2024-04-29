Heat wave hits parts of Mumbai, MMR; Ram Mandir highest at 43.6 °C

Mumbai: Hot and dry winds swept across the city on Sunday with many parts experiencing a heatwave, as was forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cause was anticyclonic circulation in the Arabian sea and low-level easterly winds over Mumbai. HT Image

At 43.6 degrees Celsius, Ram Mandir in the western suburbs recorded the highest maximum temperature in Mumbai, followed by the eastern suburb of Vidyavihar at 40.4 degrees Celsius, while Matunga clocked 37. 3 degrees Celsius.

In Thane district, residents of Kopar Khairane baked under 43.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Bhayander at 42.3 degrees Celsius and 39.8 degrees Celsius in Mira Road. Panvel in Raigad district recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature for Mumbai recorded at IMD’s weather station at Santacruz - representative of the city - stood at 38.1 degrees Celsius, which was 4.4 degrees above normal. Humidity levels dropped to 40% at 5.30pm from 61% at 8.30am.

A heatwave in coastal areas is defined by a maximum temperature being at least five degrees above normal. “By this parameter, therefore, heatwave was not realised uniformly across the city but in many parts, especially the eastern suburbs. Maximum temperature in south Mumbai was not very high,” said Sushma Nair, scientist, IMD.

Last week, IMD had forecast yellow alert for the city with a heat wave predicted in isolated pockets, for Sunday and Monday.

Heatwave forecast stands for today (Monday) with maximum temperature in Mumbai likely to touch 39 degrees Celsius. “We expect it to disorganise Wednesday onwards, with western winds taking over,” said Nair.

Mumbai on April 16 was the hottest day so far seen this summer, as well as the highest maximum temperatures the city has seen in April in the last decade at 39.7 degrees Celsius, a whopping 6.3 degrees above normal.